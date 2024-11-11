From Childhood Dream To Reality: DICK's Sporting Goods' Teammate Wins Flag Football World Championship

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

Seven-year-old Izzy Geraci was the only girl on her flag team. Seventeen years later, Geraci was shining on the sport's grandest stage, fighting to help the U.S. National Women's Flag Football Team defend their world title! But her journey there took some unexpected turns along the way.

Born and raised in North Ridgeville, Ohio, near Cleveland, Geraci said football was always a big part of her life. From watching the Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns to playing football in the yard with her family – football was there. So, it was only natural that while signing up for youth soccer, t-ball and basketball, Geraci also wanted to sign up for youth football. Her parents were hesitant – they told her football isn't usually a sport girls play, but they ultimately allowed her to sign up for a flag football team.

Geraci was quarterback of the flag football team for two years before joining the junior tackle team as a receiver in middle and high school. She loved playing and was a force on the field, but during her freshman year, Geraci's basketball coach gave her a reality check.

“She said I had a real shot at getting a full college basketball scholarship,” said Geraci.“My coach said I should focus on that and not ruin my chances by getting hurt playing football.”

So, Geraci stopped playing football and locked in on basketball. She was a standout on her team and did, in fact, receive a full basketball scholarship to Cleveland State University. However, Geraci said she didn't get to play much, and the experience wasn't what she hoped.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility. Geraci decided to make a fresh start at the University of South Carolina (USC) Upstate. She started all 31 games of the 2023 season and averaged 10 points per game. Despite the turnaround in her college basketball career, Geraci's true passion remained football. After graduating from USC Upstate, Geraci moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she started working at a local DICK'S Sporting Goods and looking for football leagues to join.

After some research, Geraci saw women's flag football was really taking off and she wanted to be part of the action. She competed in local tournaments and was eventually recruited by the U.S. National Women's Flag Football Traveling Team.

From there, things moved fast. This past January, she was invited to try out for the National Team. She attended try outs in February and made the team. She had just three weekend training camps with the team before they flew to Finland for the 2024 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championships in August.

Finland was the first real chance the players got to spend time together. Geraci said at first, she wasn't even thinking about the tournament. She was just thrilled to find this community where she felt like she belonged. As she put on her uniform, it set in that she was about to compete on the biggest stage for flag football.

“Putting on the uniform and seeing the teams arrive from other countries – it just hit me all at once how real it was,” Geraci said.

The U.S. National Team made it to the finals against Mexico. Geraci scored a touchdown in the game and helped the U.S. National Team remain the IFAF Flag Football World Champions for a third consecutive year. Geraci described it as a full circle moment.

“I just thought back to 7-year-old Izzy who dreamed of something like this,” said Geraci.

Along with being an apparel lead at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Geraci is also a member of the DICK'S Varsity Team. DICK'S Varsity Team is a social brand ambassador program featuring teammates (employees) across the country. DICK'S Sporting Goods Influencer Strategy Manager Nicole Marcus said Geraci is paving the way for younger female athletes.

“Traditionally, there haven't been female leaders in football,” Marcus said.“Now, especially through social media, girls have the power to really connect with and be inspired by athletes like Izzy and the U.S. National Women's Flag Football Team.”

Geraci had this message for young female athletes.

“Stay true to yourself and if you put your mind to it, you can do it,” Geraci said.“It doesn't matter what other people think or say. Do it and prove them wrong.”

So, what's next for Geraci? Right now, she's focused on making the U.S. National Team again in March and competing in the 2025 Continental Flag Football Championships and the 2025 World Games. In the not-so-distant future, Geraci has her sights set on the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, as flag football was recently added as a sport for the games.

“It's every athlete's dream to be an Olympian and represent your country,” Geraci said.“We'll see what the future holds for me.”

You can stay up-to-date with Geraci on Instagram and TikTok .