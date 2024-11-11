Dogginstix® Offers 100% Natural, Dental-Friendly Chews For Healthier Canines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Florida-based pet treat company offers handcrafted premium chews nationwide.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dogginstix® , a leading provider of wholesome and delicious pet treats, announces the nationwide availability of its handcrafted, preservative-free dog chews. The company is offering a special 10% discount for first-time buyers using code OFF10, plus complimentary on all orders.

"We understand that pet parents want the absolute best for their furry family members," says Mr. Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®. "Our treats combine premium nutrition with dental health benefits, setting a new standard in the pet treat industry."

Dogginstix's product line includes several options that support canine dental health and overall wellness:

.Bully Sticks – Made from 100% natural beef pizzle, these chews help reduce plaque and tartar buildup, while providing a long-lasting, enjoyable chewing experience. The unique shape and texture encourage gnawing, strengthening dogs' jaw muscles naturally.

.Lamb Collagen Sticks – Crafted from premium grass-fed lamb, these collagen-rich sticks promote joint health, support a glossy coat, and are gentle on sensitive stomachs, making them an ideal choice for dogs with specific dietary needs.

.Trotters – Sourced from grass-fed cows, Trotters are packed with essential nutrients like calcium and glucosamine, supporting bone strength and joint flexibility.

Each treat is meticulously crafted using slow-baking and dehydration techniques to preserve natural flavors and nutritional value. "We source exclusively from trusted farmers raising livestock on open pastures," explains KARAGOZ. "This ensures every treat meets our rigorous quality standards."

Key features of Dogginstix® products include:

.100% natural ingredients with zero preservatives or fillers

.Dental-friendly textures promoting oral health

.Suitable for dogs with sensitive stomachs

.Odor-free formulation

.Complete transparency in sourcing and production

To ensure customer satisfaction, the company offers a straightforward 7-day return policy on unopened products, with no restocking fees.

"We're not just selling treats; we're building a community of pet lovers who prioritize their dogs' health and happiness," adds KARAGOZ. "Every product reflects our commitment to quality and natural nutrition."

For more information about Dogginstix® and their new odor-free beef feet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix® (about-us ) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

