Root Fix Laser Hair And Skin Care To Host Sparkle & Shine Aesthetics Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusive Event Offers, Expert Consultations, Raffles, and More Await Guests at This Festive Evening of Beauty and Wellness

- Christina ConstantineWEST LEBANON, NH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Root Fix Laser Hair and Skin Care is excited to invite the community to its Sparkle & Shine Aesthetics Event on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This exclusive, holiday-inspired event will feature special pricing on a variety of treatments and products, expert consultations, and limited-time offers, creating the perfect opportunity to explore new ways to enhance beauty and wellness just in time for the holidays.Guests will enjoy a festive evening complete with holiday crafts, raffle prizes, delicious snacks, and refreshing beverages. The event also promises an array of engaging experiences with local partners Twin Maples Bakery, Evermore Permanent Jewelry, Andara Balance, and GrassRoots Functional Medicine, all adding their unique touches to the evening's celebrations.Event highlights include:Exclusive Event Pricing on select treatments and productsComplimentary Expert Consultations with industry professionalsLimited-Time Offers on a variety of services and productsRaffle Prizes for a chance to win special giftsHoliday Crafts to enjoy and share“We are thrilled to bring our community together for an evening that celebrates beauty, wellness, and holiday cheer,” said Christina Constantine, Founder of Root Fix Laser Hair and Skin Care.“With our exclusive offerings and expert consultations, we're excited to help our clients look and feel their best this season.”Root Fix Laser Hair and Skin Care welcomes everyone interested in elevating their aesthetic and wellness goals in a relaxed and festive setting. Don't miss this opportunity to indulge in holiday self-care while enjoying special discounts and exploring all that Root Fix and our community partners have to offer.For more information and to RSVP, please visit or contact us at 603-333-1660. You can visit our website at .About Root Fix Laser Hair and SkincareRoot Fix Laser Hair and Skin, based in West Lebanon, NH, serves the entire Upper Valley area. Their expertise includes aesthetic injections, skin rejuvenation, IV Nutrition, and laser hair removal. They believe that true beauty stems from healthy skin, and their goal is to empower clients through personalized treatments that enhance their natural beauty. The Nordlys device allows them to provide precise and effective solutions, helping their clients achieve their aesthetic aspirations.

Christina Constantine

Root Fix Laser Hair and Skincare

+1 603-333-1660

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.