Staffmark Group Strengthens Commitment To Military And Veteran Communities

CINCINNATI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a member of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, announced that the company's commitment to military and veteran communities has earned them prestigious recognition across the industry, including receiving the Military Friendly® Employer: Award for being a Military Friendly® Employer and a Military Spouse Friendly Employer again for 2025. In addition, the company was included in the

Military Times' 2024 Best for Vets: Employers ranking and has been recognized as a DAV Patriot Employer, further underscoring its commitment to those who have served.

Staffmark Group is proud to support military veterans and their families, and through dedicated programs and partnerships, the company continues to build on a longstanding legacy of providing career support, resources, and pathways to employment for the military and veteran communities.

As part of its commitment, Staffmark Group's Military Alliance Business Resource Group (BRG), fosters a culture of diversity and inclusion. This group supports the company's vision to create an environment of continuous learning, professional growth, and employee engagement, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of veterans and their families. The Military Alliance BRG plays a vital role in ensuring that veterans have access to meaningful career opportunities and the tools necessary for a successful transition to civilian life.

"We are honored to serve the military community by providing career opportunities and resources that align with their skills and experience," said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. "Our Military Alliance Business Resource Group is just one example of our team's dedication to supporting veterans and their families, and we're grateful to be recognized by so many esteemed organizations. We owe a debt of gratitude to those that have served our country, and it's a privilege to play a role in helping them achieve their career goals."

As Staffmark Group looks to the future, the company remains committed to strengthening its programs for veterans and military spouses and further enhancing support for these individuals across all levels of the organization.

About Staffmark Group: Staffmark Group, one of the largest staffing companies in the United States, is a family of staffing brands including Staffmark, Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, Advantage Technical, Advantage xPO, Digital People, Employee Management Services, and Hunter Hamilton, and they've been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit .

About RGF Staffing: RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit .

