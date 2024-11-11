2024 Ajyal Talks Discuss the Role of Creativity in Social Change

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; November 10, 2024: In a world polarised by distrust and lack of empathy, the need for conversations that matter stand out. Doha Institute (DFI) is presenting inspiring dialogues at Ajyal 2024 in the Ajyal Talks programme featuring trailblazing artists who use their craft to enact positive social change and foster cultural understanding. Embodying the spirit of resilience and creativity, the renowned global artists will share how they use their craft to inspire and empower.



Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI and Festival Director, said: "We are proud of the artists who have demonstrated their commitment to drive positive change through their art at Ajyal Talks. The sessions are unique opportunities to gain intimate insights from creative leaders who are reshaping their industries and are behind some of the most impactful creative work today. They are a shining example of how artistic expression can be a powerful tool for social change and cultural dialogue, helping broaden perspectives, spark curiosity, and inspire future leaders.”



The first Ajyal Talk, ‘Voices Through Art: Creating Change and Inspiring Action’ brings together Ghada Al Khater, a Qatari multidisciplinary artist, and Khalid Albaih, a renowned Sudanese artist and activist. Moderated by cultural storyteller Nadir Nahdi, the discussion will explore how artists like Ghada and Khalid harness creative expression to drive social awareness that empower audiences.



The powerful session will unpack how Ghada Al Khater and Khalid Albaih use their unique styles as a force for change, challenging societal injustice and igniting empathetic dialogue and mutual understanding. Ghada’s illustrations and sculptures tackle complex socio-political issues, while Khalid’s political cartoons draw from his experience as an exiled Sudanese artist to confront human rights issues and advocate for freedom. Together, they showcase the enduring strength of art to spark conversation, drive meaningful change, and broaden representation in global media.



The second session, ‘Trailblazing in Music: A Journey of Unconventional Paths’ will feature Egyptian American creative entrepreneur Sylvia M. Zakhary and Anees, an independent artist and genre-bending musician. The discussion will explore the diverse journeys of two creative figures who have forged their own unique paths in the music industry.



From Sylvia’s visionary leadership as Founder of Mamag Group, which supports diverse storytelling across film, TV, and music, to Anees’ soulful blend of hip-hop and R&B that resonates deeply with millions globally, both have embraced the challenges of the music industry with authenticity and purpose. They will discuss how music serves not only as a form of personal expression but also as a powerful tool for social connection and change. Following the talk, Anees will share a selection of his music in a special live acoustic set.



Ajyal 2024 features 66 thought-provoking films from 42 countries depicting themes that will resonate with and inspire audiences with stories of resilience, hope and community empowerment. The event will also have interactive discussions, inclusive screenings, film exhibition, Qatar’s largest pop-culture event – Geekend. Events will be held across key locations, including Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail and VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City.







