Multi-vehicle accident in Indonesia disrupts route between Bandung, Jakarta

(MENAFN) A serious multi-vehicle accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Purwakarta regency, West Java province, Indonesia, causing significant disruptions on the busy route between Bandung and Jakarta. The crash took place on the Cipularang Toll Road at Kilometer 92 around 3:30 p.m. local time. Authorities suspect that the incident was caused by a heavy truck whose brakes failed, leading it to collide with more than five vehicles in its path. The truck's inability to stop due to its heavy load triggered a chain reaction, causing multiple vehicles to pile up.



Senior Commissioner Jules Abraham Abast, the head of public relations for the West Java Regional Police, confirmed that the brake failure was the cause of the crash. Purwakarta police chief Lilik Andriansyah also verified the incident, though further details on the timeline and the exact number of casualties have yet to be disclosed. Emergency responders have yet to release a full report on the number of victims or the precise sequence of events leading up to the crash.



In response to the accident, the West Java Regional Police deployed approximately 10 officers to the scene to manage the situation. Their duties included evacuating victims, assessing the extent of the damage, and securing the area. Videos circulating online show the aftermath, with several vehicles severely damaged and first responders working to assist those trapped in the wreckage.



As of now, the total number of vehicles involved and the exact number of casualties are still under investigation. Police are continuing to assess the scene, and further updates on the incident will be provided as more information becomes available.

