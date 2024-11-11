Bauli Expands Into The U.S. With The Launch Of Its First Kiosk In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Italian Bakery Brand Introduces a Unique Holiday Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bauli, the esteemed Italian bakery brand renowned for its festive offerings, is pleased to announce its expansion into the United States with the opening of its first Kiosk in New York City. Situated at Eataly Flatiron, at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Broadway across from Madison Square Park, the Bauli Kiosk will be open from November 9th to the end of December, inviting American consumers to savor authentic Italian holiday treats just in time for the Christmas season.

The Bauli Kiosk will offer a curated selection of the brand's most beloved holiday specialties, with a particular focus on the iconic Panettone and Pandoro, two staples of Italian Christmas celebrations. Available for purchase throughout the entire festive season, these traditional treats invite both locals and visitors to indulge in the authentic flavors of Italy's holiday culinary heritage. This new presence in New York City brings a taste of Italy's rich seasonal traditions to American consumers, offering a unique opportunity to explore the Italian holiday baking.

Stanislao Marrazzo, Chief Commercial Officer International at Bauli Group, shared his enthusiasm for the company's U.S. expansion, highlighting its strategic significance.“We are excited to introduce Bauli's treasured holiday treats to Eataly, a premier destination in the U.S. for authentic Italian goods,” Marrazzo stated.“Establishing the Bauli Kiosk within Eataly Flatiron provides us with an exceptional platform to engage with American consumers, a key audience for our long-term growth. The U.S. represents one of the largest and most dynamic markets globally, and we see significant potential here not only to build brand awareness but to cultivate a deep connection with consumers who appreciate quality and tradition”.

Marrazzo further outlined Bauli's strategic vision, explaining that the U.S. entry is just one step in the brand's broader global expansion plan.“This expansion is pivotal to our goal of sharing the essence of Italian holiday traditions with a global audience. We believe that introducing Bauli's signature products to the U.S. market will drive our brand's international reach, allowing us to showcase the quality, craftsmanship, and passion that define Bauli's approach to baking.”

Bauli's signature product, Pandoro, a star-shaped sweet bread originating from Verona, is renowned for its soft, delicate texture and holds a cherished place in Italian Christmas celebrations. Another holiday favorite, Panettone, is distinguished by its tall, domed shape and light, airy texture. Traditionally filled with raisins and candied fruit, Panettone now comes in a variety of innovative flavors, with options like pistachio and limoncello fillings. These variations showcase Bauli's commitment to honoring tradition while offering new ways to enjoy Italian holiday staples.

These holiday treats are among the most beloved in Italian households, with 95% of Italians enjoying at least one each year. Consumption habits vary widely, reflecting personal tastes: 29% of Italians prefer to warm their slices before eating, 26% like to dip them in a hot drink, and 25% enhance them with creams or gelato.

Beyond these classic holiday favorites, the Bauli Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron will showcase an enticing range of additional products, including:

.Pandoro al Cioccolato – Bauli's traditional star-shaped cake infused with rich chocolate flavor.

.Panettone di Verona – Featuring raisins, a crunchy, sweet glaze, and whole almonds for added texture and flavor.

.Panettone al Pistacchio – Filled with pistachio cream and coated in dark chocolate with caramelized pistachio pieces.

.Panettone al Limoncello – A refined Panettone delicately infused with the vibrant flavor of limoncello.

.Croissants – Available in flavors such as apricot jam, cherry filling, chocolate cream, and vanilla cream, offered in convenient 12-packs.

.Gelato – Featuring flavors inspired by Panettone, Pandoro, and Croissants, available in small, medium, and large sizes, with an option for a special Rainbow Cone.

This expanded selection allows visitors to experience an even broader range of Bauli's artisanal offerings, bringing the flavors of Italys festive season to the U.S.

About Bauli

Bauli S.p.A. is a century-old leading Italian company in the confectionery sector, founded in 1922 in Verona as a small artisan confectioner and grown over the years thanks to its know-how, passion for the pastry art and technological development. It is the main operator at national level in the festive segment where it holds over a quarter of the market at Christmas and Easter, with an average of 1300 employees and 7 production sites, 6 of which are in Italy, in Castel d'Azzano (VR), Orsago (TV), Romanengo (CR) and San Martino Buon Albergo (VR), Altopascio (LU), Guarene (CN) and one in India, in Baramati. Today, the company boasts a wide portfolio of recurring and everyday products under the Bauli, Motta, Doria, Alemagna, Bistefani and MaxSport brands. In particular, Bauli is the go-to brand for those looking for soft, pastry-inspired goodness with attention to every detail.

Agenzia di stampa Italpress Srl

Agenzia di stampa Italpress Srl

+ +39 091589674

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.