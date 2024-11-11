Viral Korean Beauty And Skincare Brand“Beauty Of Joseon” Launches First LA Pop-Up Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Beauty of Joseon, a leading name in the Korean skincare industry, launched its inaugural pop-up retail experience,“Rice Wonderland,” in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Beauty of Joseon, a leading name in the Korean beauty and skincare industry, launched its inaugural pop-up retail experience,“Rice Wonderland,” with a VIP opening event in Los Angeles.Guests in attendance included Sumin Lee, Co-founder of Beauty of Joseon, Chriselle Lim, Adeline Rudolph, Asia Monet, Babs Burchfield, Cara Santana, Erika Titus, Hayley Law, Hana Sim, Highdee Kuan, Lewis Tan, Lucy Qiu, Rachel OCool, Soukenya Diouf, and Steph Shep.From November 8 to November 16, 2024, beauty enthusiasts will be able to immerse themselves in the brand's viral collection of rice-infused skincare at 8382 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles.The Beauty of Joseon expertly blends traditional Korean ingredients, known as Hanbang, with innovative Korean beauty formulations to deliver effective skincare solutions at accessible prices. Since gaining traction through viral TikTok posts, the brand has evolved into a global phenomenon, capturing the attention of millennial and Gen Z consumers globally. With over 10 million units sold, the brand's iconic bestseller, Relief Sun, has paved the way for an expanding lineup of rice-based products that now form the core of its rice skincare collection.“Rice Wonderland” will showcase the brand's bestselling rice skincare collection, inviting visitors to explore and experience the power of this hero ingredient.“We were inspired by our bestselling rice collection and wanted to create a space that showcases this ingredient in a whimsical and fun way” said Sumin Lee, Co-Founder, Beauty of JoseonGuests will have the opportunity to access the complete rice skincare lineup, including:.Daily Relief Sunscreen ($18).Ground Rice and Honey Glow Mask ($18).Glow Replenishing Rice Milk ($18).Glow Deep Serum: Rice + Alpha-Arbutin ($17).Dynasty Cream ($24)Additionally, attendees will enjoy an exclusive preview of the highly anticipated Daily Tinted Sun Fluid, launching on December 16, 2024, available in 12 inclusive shades.The pop-up will feature a Rice Bar, offering visitors a selection of rice-inspired drinks and traditional Korean snacks. The first 500 guests each day will receive a complimentary trial kit, along with opportunities to participate in various events, giveaways, and access to a printable and digital photo booth. Purchasing customers will also enjoy exclusive gifts available only at the pop-up.“We have a huge American fanbase, so we are incredibly excited to open our first pop-up store in the US. We hope that our LA-based fans love our pop-up concept and enjoy experiencing the brand and products in person” expressed Sumin Lee.Beauty of Joseon“Rice Wonderland” November 8 to 16 2024Weekdays 11am to 6pmWeekends 11am to 7pm8382 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles CAAbout Beauty of Joseon: Founded in 2017 Beauty of Joseon is a skincare brand made with Hanbang (traditional herbal medicine) ingredients handed down from the Joseon Dynasty. Inspired by the book Gyuhap Chongseo, an encyclopedia from the Joseon Dynasty written by female scholar Yi Bingheogak, Beauty of Joseon has been developing products based on a variety of methods from its teaching. We believe healthy skincare habits blended with traditional self-care rituals relieve can enrich everyone's daily lives.

Kate Bartle

Beauty of Joseon

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.