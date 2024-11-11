Designnbuy Launches Designo 2.2 With Flexible Packaging Personalization, Faster Design Tools, And 3D Preview Enhancements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DesignNBuy, a leading provider of web to print solutions, is proud to introduce DesignO 2.2, the latest update to its popular design and eCommerce platform. This release offers print service providers new tools and improved capabilities designed to simplify eCommerce operations and enhance job management efficiency. With user-friendly features, enhanced customization options, and improved design performance, DesignO 2.2 is set to revolutionize the print industry's approach to customer engagement and workflow management.



Enhanced Design Tools

DesignO 2.2 delivers a more versatile and efficient design tool with several key updates:



Mobile Uploads: Customers can now upload photos directly from their mobile devices, making it easy to create and customize designs on the go.



3D Preview: A new 3D preview feature enables users to see their product designs in real-time, including support for pouch and flexible packaging products. This ensures customer satisfaction by providing a realistic view before purchase.



Expanded Photo Frame Options: Customers now have more photo frame choices, enhancing creative possibilities for their designs.



Dropbox Print Integration: Users can seamlessly upload and manage files from their Dropbox accounts, streamlining the design process.



Flexible Packaging Customization: The design tool now supports flexible packaging and pouch products, allowing for easy customization with an intuitive 3D preview.



Ecommerce Platform Enhancements

DesignO 2.2 brings a host of updates to improve the eCommerce experience:



Theme Updates Across Platforms: Updates for WordPress, Shopify, and BigCommerce have achieved a performance score of 95+ on home and product detail pages, resulting in faster load times, better SEO, and an improved user experience.



Updated Plugins: Plugin enhancements ensure full compatibility and added functionality across all supported platforms.



New Pricing Features: Flexible, range-based pricing can now be applied based on criteria like page count or color choices, giving businesses more adaptable pricing strategies.



Advanced Page Logic: Improved file handling for multiple product configurations allows for dynamic page interactions.



Combination Option Pricing: Up to five combination options can now be set for flexible pricing models to meet diverse customer needs.



Enhanced Image Uploads: Admins can now modify images based on combination option selections on product pages, customizable for any platform.



Offline Order Creation & Enhanced PDFs: Offline orders now support product options and updated PDFs that include essential store information.



Variable Pricing Models: Choose between Absolute (fixed pricing), Square Area (area-based pricing), or Quantity (per-unit pricing) to suit specific business needs.



Improved Job Management

Job Dashboard Enhancements: The updated dashboard displays pending jobs, making it easier to track and manage projects.



Streamlined Job Creation: Jobs can now be created with a single click from the order detail page, saving time.



Enhanced Artwork Management: Features for artwork editing, approval, and file uploads are now available for both online and offline orders.



Quotation Made Easy: The“Request a Quote” feature can be easily added using a code snippet, while offline quote creation supports product options and manual additions for seamless conversion to orders.



About DesignNBuy

DesignNBuy is a global provider of innovative web to print software solutions, empowering print businesses and eCommerce stores to deliver personalized print products with ease. By offering user-friendly tools and seamless integrations, DesignNBuy helps businesses streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth.



With the updates in DesignO 2.2, DesignNBuy reaffirms their commitment to providing tools that boost productivity, customer engagement, and operational efficiency for print businesses. Explore the new features today to transform your printing business.



Visit For More Information:





User :- Amy Watson

Email :...