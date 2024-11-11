African SABRE Awards Open For Entries
Date
11/11/2024 5:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
LONDON-The 2025 Africa SABRE Awards are
now open for entries . PRovoke Media
is inviting professionals from across the region to submit their best, most creative, and most successful work from the past 12 months
The early deadline for this year's competitions is December 20, 2024. The late deadline (additional payment required) will be January 27, 2025.
The Africa SABRE Awards ceremony, which will also include recognition of our EMEA Agencies of the Year, will take place in Mombassa in partnership once again with the African Public Relations Association.
“The SABRE Awards is the largest global competition for public relations programming, with more than a 30 year history,” says Paul Holmes, founder of both PRovoke Media and the SABREs.“These awards recognize the most strategic, most creative, and most effective public relations campaigns from around the world, and recognize the amazing breadth of work in which our profession is involved.
“From brand marketing to employee communications, from public affairs to corporate reputation, from capital markets communication digital and social media work, across sectors as diverse as healthcare and technology, food and financial services, the SABRE Awards are remarkable for their diversity of categories.”
Tips for crafting a winning entry
can be found here
. A complete list of this year's categories
can be found here .
Work can be submitted by agency and client-side professionals, and any work that takes place at least partially in 2024 is eligible (including work that begins earlier but was completed this year, and work beginning in 2024 and concluded in early 2025). Entries are evaluated by senior executives drawn from every sector of our business and every market across the African continent.
The EMEA SABRE Awards have been open for entries for the past two weeks, and information can be found here .
We are currently recruiting jury members, and if you would like to volunteer yourself or someone you work with, please reach out
to our events team .
MENAFN11112024000219011063ID1108871501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.