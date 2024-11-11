QNB Organises Engaging Cybersecurity Awareness Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a continued commitment to promote digital safety and awareness, QNB organised an engaging cybersecurity awareness for the children of its staff, in collaboration with KidZania Doha.

This initiative is part of QNB's dedication to fostering a secure digital environment and educating the next generation on the importance of cybersecurity.



The workshop, hosted by QNB's Social team, introduced the young participants to essential safety practices, including recognizing phishing attempts, protecting personal information, and understanding the importance of secure passwords.

With interactive activities and real-life scenarios, the children learned how to identify and avoid potential cyber threats, equipping them with the tools needed to navigate the digital world safely.

Commenting on the initiative, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President at QNB Group Communications said,“Empowering our staff's children with cybersecurity skills ensures they can navigate the digital space with confidence and awareness. Our collaboration with KidZania Doha was essential in delivering a workshop that was both educational and fun.”

QNB remains committed to promoting digital awareness and security across all ages, supporting Qatar's vision of a digitally secure future.