At Least 11 Killed In Paramilitary Rampage On Village In C. Sudan: NGO

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PORT SUDAN, Nov 11 (NNN-SUNA) – At least 11 people were killed and 18 others yesterday, in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Al Hodur village, in Gezira State, central Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors Network, a non-governmental organisation, reported.

According to the network, the RSF also looted the village's centre and homes. Among the casualties were children, the statement added.

In a separate development, the Nidaa Al-Wasat Platform, a volunteer group monitoring human rights violations, reported that, the death toll in Al Hilaliya city, also in Gezira State and under siege for more than 17 days, had surpassed 300.

“More than 300 civilians, including children, the elderly, and the sick, were killed by terrorist gangs, who forced them to die without mercy,” the group said.

The RSF has yet to comment on the violence in Al Hilaliya.

Local activists and volunteer groups have accused the RSF of launching attacks across eastern Gezira, following the surrender of its regional commander, Abu Aqla Keikel, to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on Oct 20.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that, around 135,400 people had been displaced across Gezira State since Oct 20, due to escalating violence in over 30 villages and towns.

Sudan has been embroiled in the conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-Apr, last year. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, reported on Oct 14 that, the ongoing violence had claimed more than 24,850 lives.– NNN-SUNA