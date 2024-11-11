Global Champions Arabians Tour Heads to Saudi Arabia’s Capital for 2024 Final

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) World’s Most Prestigious Arabian Horse Tour Culminates in Riyadh



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 10 November 2024



The world’s most exclusive Arabian horse show series with the highest prize fund in the history of the will conclude its exhilarating journey in Riyadh next week. Set against the iconic backdrop of the capital’s metropolitan skyline, this final leg of the 2024 Tour promises an immersive experience celebrating the beauty, grace and cultural significance of the Arabian horse.



Taking place within the KAFD X from the 13-16 November, this final stage will see the Best Handler, Best Female, Best Male and Best Horse of 2024 crowned, and invites spectators to witness the splendour of the Arabian horse breed, renowned for its elegance and heritage. Over 230 horses from the GCC and Europe are expected to take part, battling for a share of the €5,115,000 prize.



A panel of 20 esteemed judges from all over the world have been invited to evaluate the horses on a set of five criteria – type, head and neck, body and topline, legs, and movement – each worth 20 points, allowing a maximum possible score of 100 points. Judges in attendance, which include Josy Everas and Julie Maden from Belgium, Sufian Taha Al Husseini from Palestine and Gregory Knowles from the USA, will be selected at random to officiate each class before the start, upholding GCAT’s core value of respecting beauty with integrity.



After six successful stages in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Cannes, Valkenswaard and Rome, the show is making its final stop in 2024. Dubai Arabian Horse Stud’s D Borkan had led the male rankings throughout the season, with attendance in all stages and top three placings at each leg. He sits on 105 points—only four points ahead of stablemate D Shakhar and five points ahead of E.S. Harir, who has taken the Gold Stallion title each time presented at five of the six stages so far. The ‘Best Male of 2024’ title is far from decided, with everything still to play for in Riyadh.



AJ Kayya, bred and owned by Ajman Stud, has had a flawless performance at every stage of the Tour, taking a maximum of 120 points, putting her the front runner for ‘Best Female of 2024’ as well as ‘Best Horse of the Tour’, which could see her trot away with a €1,000,000 prize in this ultimate stage.



The ‘Best Handler of 2024’ rankings are too close to call, with Paolo Capecci currently in the lead with 336 points and Belgium handler Glenn Schoukens just behind with 294. The top-ranking handler will take a €50,000 prize.



“We are excited to conclude the 2024 season in Riyadh, a city steeped in Arabian horse history at the cross-section of tradition and modernity. We have been impressed by the calibre of the horses presented throughout the season and look forward to presenting the awards to the worthy winners,” commented Faleh Mohammed HA Al-Nasr, Chairman of the Global Champions Arabians Tour.



“The Tour is a celebration of the Arabian horse's majestic beauty and rich heritage, fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange. Guided by our fundamental values of integrity, honesty and excellence, the Tour serves as a platform to showcase the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions from the participating nations to a global audience,” continues Al-Nasr.



In addition to the captivating displays of equine beauty, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the vibrant cultural village. Here, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Saudi traditions, indulging in traditional artisanal crafts and perusing the curated selection of retailers, including GCAT’s Official Merchandise shop.



The show starts at 15:30 on 13 November and 16:00 from 14-16 November. Grandstand tickets and limited VIP tables are available to purchase through Platinumlist with prices starting from SAR120.



