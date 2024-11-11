Bryansk Ammo Depots Attacked By Ukraine Stored Rockets, Glide Bombs - Watchdog
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ammunition depots in Russia's Bryansk region hit by Ukrainian drones in the early hours of Sunday used to store munitions for multiple rocket launchers, as well as guided aerial bombs.
That's according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.
According to the official, "apart from ammunition, there were also rockets for MLR systems and KAB glide bombs at the military warehouses in Russia's Bryansk region that were blown up earlier today."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked ammunition depots operated by Russia's Logistics Center 1060 in Bryansk region. At least two ignition points were recorded, as well as secondary detonations.
