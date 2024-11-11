Laser Wars: US-China In Drone-Killing, Directed-Energy Arms Race

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US and China are locked in a high-stakes race to master drone-killing technology, with both superpowers aiming to outgun drone swarms that promise to reshape the future of warfare.

This month, The War Zone reported that China's directed-energy counter-drone efforts are advancing, with multiple high-power microwave systems showcased at the Zhuhai Airshow 2024.

Among the highlights were three large mobile ground-based high-power microwave-directed weapons, designed primarily to neutralize drones.

The War Zone report mentions these systems, developed by China South Industries Group Corporation (CSGC) and Norinco , include a microwave system mounted on an 8×8 light armored vehicle and another on a Shacman SX2400/2500-series 8×8 truck. It notes these systems feature planar arrays and radars for target detection and tracking.

The Zhuhai Airshow event underscored the rising global demand for counter-drone capabilities, driven by the increasing use of the weapons in armed conflicts, notably in Ukraine.

While The War Zone report points out that the capabilities of these new systems remain unclear, their development and deployment reflect China's strategic focus on countering aerial threats.

The War Zone also reported this month that the US Army has achieved 170 successful drone kills using its Coyote Block 2 interceptors in various global operations, underscoring the anti-drone weapon's increasing centrality in tackling uncrewed aerial threats.

The War Zone report said the US has deployed Coyote interceptors at 36 unspecified sites outside of the United States, including regions under US Central Command (CENTCOM), US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and US European Command (EUCOM).

The report says that the Coyote Block 2, produced by US defense contractor Raytheon , uses a high-explosive warhead and is part of the Low, Slow, Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (LIDS), which includes mobile and fixed-site components.

It notes that the US Army plans to expand its arsenal with up to 6,700 new Coyote interceptors and additional launchers and radars by 2029.

The War Zone states that the US Army is also developing Block 3 variants with non-kinetic payloads and exploring other counter-drone technologies, including directed energy weapons and electronic warfare systems.