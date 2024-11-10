Political Affairs Minister Urges University Students To Join Parties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- of and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat urged university students to join parties, especially since the parties law guarantees the freedom of Jordanians to exercise their political rights.Speaking to a dialogue session with Faculty of Law students at the Al Zaytoonah University of Jordan on Sunday, Odat said that the political modernization is a state approach with guarantees from King Abdullah, who has fortified this process constitutionally and legally.Odat referred to the next stage features in which the party experience will deepen, and joining parties will become the legal entrance to political practice, access to parliament, and the formation of governments by a parliamentary party majority.He added that the Ministries of Political and Parliamentary Affairs and Higher Education will work to provide guarantees for university students to practice partisan activities to express their political positions and opinions without being at the expense of the educational process, and that the ministry is in contact with the deanship of student affairs at universities to consider their comments.He stressed the importance of political modernization as a vital response to internal and external changes, noting that this process did not start in 2021 but rather goes back to previous years, as a third of the articles of the constitution were amended and several legislative reforms were completed that contributed to strengthening the relationship between the three authorities, which led to the establishment of the Independent Election Commission and the Constitutional Court and increasing the duration of the parliament.Regarding the regional situation, Odat said, "We salute the position of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian diplomacy, as His Majesty expressed the nation and human conscience regarding the Israeli aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and no one can argue with the Jordanian position."He emphasized that Jordanians stand united in defending their homeland, standing by their nation's just causes, and continuing their democratic march with confidence and steadfastness.