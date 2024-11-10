Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan, Ali Yousuf Al Sharif, on the sidelines of the preparatory ministerial meeting of joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.