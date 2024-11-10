War Update: 108 Clashes On Frontline On Nov 10, Most Intense In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 108 combat clashes on the frontline, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, and Vremivka sectors.

This information was shared by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Facebook, according to operational data released at 16:00 on Sunday, November 10, Ukrinform saw.

"Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and disrupting Russian plans. At the same time, the invaders are continuing active operations in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, and Vremivka sectors," the report states.

According to the General Staff, Russian artillery strikes have impacted settlements in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, including Pavlivka, Hrabovske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Basivka, and Tymofiivka.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces conducted two attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk, and dropped an aerial bomb on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

for

In the Kupiansk secto r, the enemy attempted twice to advance on the Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops launched three attacks nearTerny, Torske, and Serebrianka, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack near Stupochky, with another skirmish continuing in the area. Additionally, four guided missiles were fired at Sloviansk.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces, supported by aviation, launched eight attacks on the Ukrainian positions around Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, and also conducted an airstrike near Kostiantynivka.

in

In the Pokrovsk sector , righting remains intense, with 15 encounters of varying intensity recorded today. The Ukrainian forces have repelled attacks near Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Selydove, and Petrivka. Six more clashes are ongoing near Promin, Krutyi Yar, Sukhyi Yar, Selydove, and Hryhorivka. Additionally, the enemy dropped aerial bombs on Lysivka and Kotlyne.

The Kurakhove sector remains a hotspot of Russian activity, with 39 attempts to breach the Ukrainian defenses. The Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 19 of these attacks, with 20 more clashes still in progress. Key areas of defense include Illinka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions 13 times in the areas of Trudove, Konstiantynopolske, Uspenivka, and Makarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attempted one assault near Mala Tokmachka and carried out airstrikes on Temyrivka, Novodarivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

UKin

In the Prydniprovske sector , the operational situation remains largely unchanged. The enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults, with one skirmish currently ongoing. The Russian forces attacked Olhivka with 12 unguided aerial rockets.

"On other fronts, there have been no significant changes. Ukrainian troops control the situation, depleting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully operated behind the enemy lines in Russia's Kursk region.