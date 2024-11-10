Russian Military Facilities Becoming Increasingly Accessible To Ukrainian Soldiers - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian military facilities are becoming increasingly accessible to Ukrainian forces and thanked them for destroying enemy warehouses and airfields with drones.

The head of state said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"First of all, I'd like to express gratitude to all our warriors who ensure the effectiveness of our drone strikes. Everyone can see the results. Drones on the front lines, as well as our long-range drones deep in Russian territory. Russian military facilities are becoming increasingly accessible to our warriors," Zelensky said.

He thanked the Security Service of Ukraine and soldiers from the Special Operations Forces.

"Russians won't be able to hide their military depots, airfields, and military-industrial enterprises," Zelensky said.

According to him, "the efforts of all those who destroy Russian equipment on the front line are also vital."

"In particular, the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine have already destroyed over 1,300 Russian tanks alone. Every eighth Russian tank destroyed by Ukraine is the achievement of the guys from the Security Service of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also thanked warriors from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate and "all units that are carrying out missions both in the eastern part of our country – in battle – and behind enemy lines."