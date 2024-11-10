Vatican Hopes For 'Wisdom' From Trump

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) VATICAN CITY - The Vatican's secretary of state congratulated US president-elect Donald Thursday, while expressing doubt that the had a "magic wand" to end conflicts quickly as promised during the campaign. "We wish him a lot of wisdom because that is the main virtue of leaders according to the Bible," Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters on the sidelines of a in Rome. Asked about Trump's promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours", Parolin replied: "Let's hope, let's hope. I believe that not even he has a magic wand." "To end wars, a lot of humility is needed, a lot of willingness is needed, it really is necessary to seek the general interests of humanity rather than concentrate on particular interests," he said. To overcome divisions in American society, Parolin said he hoped Trump would be "the president of the whole country". He also hoped he would be "a factor that reduces tension... in the current conflicts that are bloodying the world." Parolin's comments were the first diplomatic reaction from the Holy See to Trump's win for the White House against Democrat Kamala Harris. Pope Francis has not reacted. In September, the Argentine pope criticised both candidates, accusing them of being "against life" in different ways: for Harris' support of abortion, and for Trump's anti-migrant policies. During his first term in the White House, in May 2017, Trump was received by the Pope at the Vatican for a half-hour meeting.

MENAFN10112024000028011005ID1108870089