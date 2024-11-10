Man Shoots Girlfriend’S Father In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 10 (IANS) A youth in Hyderabad on Sunday opened fire on the father of his girlfriend for sending her away to the U.S to break their relationship.

The incident occurred in Venkateswara Colony under the limits of Saroornagar station of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The bullet hit the eye of Revanth Anand (57) when Balwinder Singh (25) opened fire with an airgun following an argument.

According to police, Balwinder was in friendship with the 23-year-old daughter of Anand, a businessman, for the last few years. When Anand came to know about this, he asked his daughter not to meet Balwinder.

Anand had also warned Balwinder against continuing the friendship. However, when they did not stop meeting and speaking over the phone, Anand sent away his daughter to the U.S.

Balwinder went to Anand's house and picked up an argument with him. In a fit of rage, Balwinder opened one round from the airgun he was carrying.

Anand was critically injured as the bullet hit his eye. On receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted him to the hospital.

Balwinder, who had fled the spot, was later arrested by the police. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, a youth in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district was murdered over illicit relations with a woman. N. Devaraj (34), an outsourcing employee in the electricity department, was attacked by some youth with iron rods in Mulukuduru village in Ponnur Mandal on Sunday. He died on the spot.

Devaraj, who was married, was maintaining extramarital relations with a woman of the same village. Another person Madhav was also having relations with the same woman. According to police, Devraj and Madhav were fighting over the woman.

Madhav along with some youth attacked Devaraj with iron rods on Sunday. They later dumped the body near a liquor shop.

Police launched a hunt for the accused.