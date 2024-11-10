عربي


Decode Economic Ties Between GBA And Colombia From A Cup Of Coffee


11/10/2024 8:45:44 AM

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from
GDToday.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), one of China's most open and economically dynamic regions, is deepening its business ties with Colombia.

What is the current status of economic and trade exchanges between the GBA and Colombia? How do Colombians view the region? And what specific opportunities do they see in this thriving area? In this episode, GDToday's reporters explored these questions in depth, starting from a cup of Colombian coffee.

SOURCE GDToday

