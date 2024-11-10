Decode Economic Ties Between GBA And Colombia From A Cup Of Coffee
Date
11/10/2024 8:45:44 AM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from
GDToday.
The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), one of China's most open and economically dynamic regions, is deepening its business ties with Colombia.
Continue Reading
What is the current status of economic and trade exchanges between the GBA and Colombia? How do Colombians view the region? And what specific opportunities do they see in this thriving area? In this episode, GDToday's reporters explored these questions in depth, starting from a cup of Colombian coffee.
SOURCE GDToday
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10112024003732001241ID1108869767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.