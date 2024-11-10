'They Were Outstanding': Rizwan Credits Bowlers For Pakistan's 2-1 ODI Series Win Over Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Nov 10 (IANS) Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan praised bowlers for their 2-1 ODI series win over Australia after beating Australia by eight wickets in the third and final match at Perth on Sunday.

This was Pakistan's first ODI series win over the hosts in 22 years. Chasing a modest 141 target, Pakistan openers, Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) added 84-run partnership for the first wicket. Rizwan (30 not out) and Babar Azam (28 not out) knitted an unbroken 58-run partnership for the third wicket to take the side over the line in 26.5 overs.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Australia were bowled out for 140 in 31.5 overs. Sean Abbott (30) was the top run-getter for the losing side. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah bagged three scalps each while Haris Rauf ended up taking two wickets.

"Special moment for me, the nation will be very happy today, we didn't perform as per expectations in the last couple of years. I'm the captain only for the toss and presentations - everyone gives me suggestions on the field, the batting group and the bowling group," Rizwan said in the post-match presentation.

"All the credit to the bowlers, Australia in Australia isn't easy, the conditions suit their style of playing, but the bowlers were outstanding. Also credit to the two openers, they made the chases easy. They (fans) don't care a lot about the results, but the people back home are always behind us and I want to dedicate this victory to them," the wicketkeeper-batter added.

Haris, who celebrated his 31st birthday two days back, bagged 10 wickets in the series, with a best figures of five for 29 in the second ODI. He bagged both Player of the Match and Series awards.

In the ODI series, Pakistan made a strong comeback after a two-wicket defeat the first ODI, as they won the second ODI by nine wickets. The last time Pakistan defeated Australia in an ODI series at their own backyard was in June 2002, when Waqar Younis led side won the series 2-1.

Both sides will now feature in a three-match T20I series, which will be played from November 14 to 18.