Russian aviation authorities close Moscow airports over possible drone attacks

(MENAFN) Aviation authorities in Moscow took the precautionary measure of temporarily closing three major international airports—Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo—on Sunday due to the risk of drone attacks. The closures began at 08:03 Moscow time, with the authorities halting both arrivals and departures at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. Sheremetyevo was later shut down as well, as part of efforts to mitigate any potential dangers to civil aviation.



The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed that the restrictions were implemented to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights. The agency emphasized that both airport staff and air traffic controllers were taking all necessary actions to prioritize the safety of crews and passengers amid the heightened risk. The decision was made following intelligence indicating potential drone threats to the airports and surrounding airspace.



Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that, as of Sunday morning, a total of 32 drones had been shot down across several regions, including Domodedovo, Ramenskoye, and Kolomna. This brought attention to the increasing concern over drone activity in the area, with authorities remaining vigilant about the risks they pose to aviation security. The downing of these drones was part of a broader effort to maintain safety in the face of ongoing threats.



As the situation developed, the airport closures remained in effect, with ongoing investigations into the origins and intent of the drones. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to prevent any incidents and guarantee the safety of air travel in the region.

