Iran reschedules EAEU exclusive exhibition for late February 2025

(MENAFN) The 3rd Exclusive of Eurasia in Iran, originally scheduled for early December, has been rescheduled to take place from February 21 to 24 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds. This event will feature pavilions from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, where exhibitors from these Eurasian countries will present their latest products and innovations alongside Iranian companies. The exhibition aims to showcase the expanding economic ties and collaborative efforts between Iran and the Eurasian nations.



On October 11, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), highlighted the impact of the preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). According to Dehghan Dehnavi, this agreement has led to the removal of customs tariffs on 87 percent of the goods exchanged between the two parties. He also emphasized the ongoing negotiations to finalize a free trade agreement (FTA) between Iran and the EAEU, which is expected to further facilitate and increase trade exchanges between the members.



Additionally, Dehghan Dehnavi mentioned that Iran’s observer status in the EAEU has been officially approved, with the announcement set to be made at the union’s next assembly. This development is seen as a significant step toward strengthening Iran's position in the regional trade bloc. He also noted that foreign trade agreements have contributed to reducing costs, creating opportunities for joint ventures, and opening new markets for Iranian businesses.



In recent years, Iran's trade with the EAEU has experienced remarkable growth. Dehghan Dehnavi reported that trade volumes have increased by 2.5 times over the past four years, underscoring the successful expansion of Iran's economic relations with the member countries of the EAEU. The upcoming Eurasia Exhibition in Tehran will serve as an important platform to further bolster these trade ties.

