New Passport Fees Announced: E-Passport, Machine-Readable, And Lost Passport Charges Set
11/10/2024 7:55:07 AM
The federal government has introduced updated fees for issuing e-passports, machine-readable passports (MRP), and lost passports.
For e-passports with 36 pages valid for 5 years, the standard fee is set at PKR 3,000, and an urgent processing fee is PKR 15,000. The fee for a standard 75-page passport is PKR 15,500, while the urgent 10-year option costs PKR 27,000. Additionally, a 36-page e-passport with a 10-year validity will cost PKR 13,500 standard and PKR 24,750 urgent.
For machine-readable passports (MRP), a 36-page passport with 5-year validity has a standard fee of PKR 4,500, urgent PKR 7,500, and a fast-track option priced at PKR 13,500. A 72-page passport with a 10-year validity costs PKR 6,700 standard, PKR 11,200 urgent, and PKR 16,200 fast-track. A 5-year, 72-page passport has a standard fee of PKR 8,200, urgent PKR 13,500, and fast-track PKR 19,500.
For lost passports, fees vary based on the number of incidents: the first loss incurs a fee of PKR 54,000, and the third incident carries a hefty charge of PKR 356,000.
These updates aim to streamline passport processing options while addressing varied needs and urgency levels for applicants.
