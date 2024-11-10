Turkey's BIST 100 rises 2.7 percent at Friday’s end

(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkey's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, experienced a notable rise, closing at 9,184.82 points. This marked a 2.67 percent increase from the previous day's closing value, gaining 238.69 points. The saw a daily low of 8,927.94 points and a high of 9,195.83 points, reflecting a strong performance throughout the trading session. Of the 99 indexes tracked, 86 showed an increase in value, while only 13 declined.



The transaction volume for the day reached a significant 100 billion Turkish liras, or around USD2.9 billion. This boosted the overall market value of the BIST 100 index to 8 trillion liras, approximately USD234.19 billion. This surge in trading activity highlights investor confidence and interest in the Turkish stock market, which is continuing to show resilience amidst fluctuating economic conditions.



In the foreign exchange market, the Turkish lira saw a modest depreciation against the US dollar, with the USD/TRY exchange rate standing at 34.3740 by the end of the day. The euro and British pound also traded higher against the lira, with EUR/TRY at 36.9390 and GBP/TRY at 44.4510. These movements reflect broader global currency trends and investor sentiment regarding the Turkish economy.



Meanwhile, commodity prices showed stability with gold prices maintaining a steady value of USD2,690.78 per ounce. Brent crude oil was priced around USD73.40 per barrel, indicating a slight dip in global oil prices. These figures contribute to the overall economic landscape, influencing both the stock market and the currency exchange rates in Turkey.

