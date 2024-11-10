Former CJI Chandrachud Recalls His Father's Advice, 'If You Feel Your Moral Integrity Is Ever Compromised..'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In his farewell address at an event hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recalled a conversation with his father, the former Chief Justice YV Chandrachud, regarding a flat in Pune.

As reported by ANI, Chandrachud, while addressing his farewell function, said, "While addressing his farewell function, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says“He (my father) bought this small flat in Pune. I asked him, why on earth are you buying a flat in Pune? When are we going to go and stay there? He said, I know I'm never going to stay there. He said I'm not sure how long I will be with you. But do one thing, keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge. I said, why is that? He said, if you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head. Never allow yourself to be compromised either as a lawyer or as a judge because you have no place of your own...”

He also mentioned that whenever he sat through the Collegium making tough decisions, they never had a difference of opinion. "We never lost sight of the fact that we are not here with personal agendas. We are here to subserve the interest of the institution," CJI Chandrachud said.

He also thanked everyone for such a great honor and shared a story about his mother's advice. "My mother told me when I was growing up that I have named you Dhananjay. But the 'dhan' in your 'Dhananjay' is not material wealth. I want you to acquire knowledge..." CJI DY Chandrachud said.

CJI-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated that Justice Chandrachud, during his tenure as Chief Justice of India, was driven by a mission to enhance the Supreme Court. He also highlighted that, as a tech enthusiast, Justice Chandrachud had modernized the court and worked towards creating a fairer world wherever he went.

