Celebrate UAE’s 53rd National Day with Unique Experiences at Central Hotels & Resorts

(MENAFNEditorial) : Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, invites guests to join in the vibrant celebrations of the UAE 53rd National Day, now called Eid Al Etihad across its properties. On Monday, December 2, 2024, experience the rich heritage, warm hospitality, and joyous spirit of the UAE through a series of thoughtfully curated events.



Immerse in the celebratory ambiance at La Maison restaurant at Royal Central Hotel The Palm where the festivities kick off at 10:45 am. Guests will be welcomed with a special cake-cutting ceremony, led by the General Manager and Heads of Departments. In-house guests will receive personal invitations, ensuring a warm, inclusive atmosphere.



Indulge in an array of traditional Emirati sweets that reflect the flavours of the region, creating an unforgettable experience. A talented henna artist will be present to adorn guests with intricate henna designs, adding a touch of local art and culture. The soulful melodies of UAE National songs will fill the air, wrapping guests in a patriotic embrace.



At C Central Resort The Palm, celebrate in style at Waves restaurant, where the UAE National Day festivities begin at 10:30 am. A grand 5 kg cake will be cut in the restaurant lobby, marking the start of the celebrations. Delight in the assortment of traditional local sweets, perfect for sharing and savouring.



Guests will be treated to the artistry of a henna designer, creating beautiful henna patterns that capture the essence of Emirati culture. With the Front Office and F&B teams engaging guests, the atmosphere will be alive with shared smiles and camaraderie. The soft notes of UAE National songs will set the scene for a heartfelt celebration, while photos of guests, management, and staff will be captured to commemorate the day.



Join the lively celebration at La Cruise restaurant at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay where UAE National Day will be marked with a vibrant array of activities from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Guests can savuor the flavours of the UAE at a live cooking station featuring traditional delicacies and enjoy a sumptuous display of local sweets.



Adding to the festive atmosphere, a skilled henna and calligraphy artist will be on hand to offer guests unique and beautiful designs, blending art with cultural heritage. At 10:15 am, a grand cake-cutting ceremony will be led by the General Manager and Heads of Departments, with guests encouraged to participate and join in the cheer. The uplifting sound of UAE National songs will create a sense of unity and pride as guests enjoy sweet treats passed around by attentive staff. Precious moments will be captured in photos, immortalizing the joy of the day.



“The UAE National Day holds immense significance for us at Central Hotels & Resorts as it reflects our deep-rooted appreciation for the country’s culture and heritage. We are proud to celebrate this day with our guests by offering experiences that showcase the essence of Emirati traditions and create lasting memories,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.



Central Hotels & Resorts welcomes guests to share in the spirit of this special occasion and celebrate UAE National Day with heartfelt tradition, cultural flair, and exceptional hospitality.

