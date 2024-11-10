Aspire Academy Global Summit Marks Milestone 10Th Edition In Qatar's Desert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspire Academy, a global leader in sports development and innovation, will host a special edition of its annual Global Summit on November 11-12 in Qatar.

The Aspire Academy Global Summit 2024 marks the 10th edition of the gathering and coincides with Aspire Academy marking its landmark 20th anniversary.

To mark this historical edition, the event will be held in the stunning surroundings of the Qatari desert at the Sealine Regency Camp.

The Summit provides a valuable platform for the Aspire in the World Fellows -comprising clubs, federations, and leagues worldwide-to connect and exchange ideas on advancing football development.

This double milestone highlights Aspire's two decades of commitment to sports excellence and groundbreaking advancements in football development not only in Qatar but around the globe.

Ali Salem Afifa, Chairman of the Aspire Academy Global Summit, pointed out:“Qatar's stature in global football took another step forward this year as the national team was crowned Asian football champions on home soil in February.

Just like the team that won in 2019, the majority of the squad consisted of Aspire Academy graduates, which highlights the incredible work we do at Aspire. Developing global football and taking the sport to new levels is exactly why we brought together the Aspire in the World Fellows community, which is so we can all share new strategies and innovations.”

Professor Valter Di Salvo, the Executive Director of the Aspire Academy Global Summit, added:“We are celebrating more than just a milestone; we are honouring a decade-long legacy of a community that has consistently pushed the boundaries of football performance and science. This year, we commemorate this anniversary in a truly special way, inviting our members to experience the summit amidst the stunning desert landscapes and sandy beaches of Qatar, a setting that reflects both the beauty and tradition of this land.”

Alanoud Saeed Al Mesnad, Director of Marketing and Communications at Aspire Academy and a member of the organizing committee for the Aspire Academy Global Summit on Football Performance and Science, expressed her gratitude and appreciation on behalf of the organizing committee to all partners and sponsors supporting the summit during a press conference held today at the Rixos Hotel - Qetaifan Islands. She thanked them for their continued support and partnership, adding that the committee is pleased with this collaboration and looks forward to further cooperation in future editions and events.

She also noted that, given the summit's global nature and connection to the football community, it presents a valuable opportunity for partners and sponsors to expand their reach and showcase their brands to a broader audience worldwide.

This year's agenda was revealed at the press conference held at the Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North.

As always, the Global Summit features an exciting lineup of special guests which will draw on their expertise and contribute valuable insights into football performance and science.

This year's Masterclass will be delivered by former Aspire Academy coach Francesco Farioli, who is now in charge of Dutch football giants Ajax Amsterdam.

There will also be Star Chats with former Argentina and Fiorentina striker Gabriel Batistuta, as well as French coaches Rudi Garcia and Christophe Galtier, who are currently with Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail.

Today's Gala Dinner at The Outpost Al Barari will hear from Italian basketball coach Sergio Scariolo, who has led Spain to the World Cup title and four European Basketball Championships (EuroBasket).

The delegates will also enjoy engaging workshops and roundtable discussions as the event promises to honour Aspire Academy's goals of setting new horizons for the sport's continued growth and innovation.

This year's topics are, Mind the gap: The evolution of football performance and science over the last decade, The technical-tactical (r)evolution of the last ten years in football, and The future of football performance: what's next?