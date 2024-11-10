Pleasant, Mild Weather Expected Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) – Sunday will bring pleasant weather across most of the Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy slightly warmer, comfortable conditions.Clouds will appear at various levels, and there's a chance of brief afternoon showers in the far northeastern Badia. Winds will be moderate from the southeast but may turn gusty and shift to westerly later in the day, raising dust in desert areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department advised caution due to possible early morning fog in high-altitude areas, which may reduce visibility. Additionally, rain could make roads slippery in areas affected by showers, and dust may affect visibility in the desert.On Monday, temperatures will dip a bit, with partly cloudy skies. The weather will be mild in most areas and moderate in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Light showers may fall in parts of the north in the morning. Winds will be northwesterly, moderate to occasionally active.Tuesday will see a slight rise in mercury levels, with mild weather returning across most regions. It will remain comfortably warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some clouds expected at lower levels. Winds will be light, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly.Expected high and low temperatures today are as follows: East Amman 23C – 12C, West Amman 21C – 10C, northern highlands 20C – 10C, Sharah highlands 22C – 8C, the Dead Sea 32C – 21C, and Aqaba 31C – 18C.