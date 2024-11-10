Moderate To Relatively Hot Temperatures Expected Today : Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hazy at places at first, and moderate in temperature to relatively hot in the daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 21 KT at North at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at North at first; while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at North at first.

Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 4 - 10 km.

MENAFN10112024000067011011ID1108869210