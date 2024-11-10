GCC Secretary-General Condemns Attack On Coalition Forces' Camp In Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the treacherous attack on the coalition forces' camp in the city of Seiyun in the Republic of Yemen, which led to the martyrdom of two individuals and the injury of another member of the Saudi forces.

The GCC Secretary-General emphasized that the coalition forces are making significant and valuable efforts to support humanitarian and developmental work, contributing to the stability, security and unity of Yemen.