London, Nov 10 (IANS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said it's time for another team to win the trophy after his side's four-year run of titles, suggesting their dominant run as champions may be ending, after City lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion, which is the Spaniard's fourth successive defeat in all competitions for the first time in his managerial career.

After a loss on Saturday night second-place City, who have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, including four in a row, missed the chance to go top and now sit five points behind the leaders Liverpool.

"Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserve it," he told BBC Sport.

Erling Haaland had given City a deserved lead in the first half, but they were pegged back by another substitute in Joao Pedro in the 78th minute. O'Riley then piled the misery on their visitors with a composed finish five minutes later, ensuring Fabian Hurzeler's side to came out on top.

The result came against the backdrop of six senior absences for the Blues through injury in Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Ruben Dias plus the long-term absentees of Ballon d'Or winner Rodrigo and Oscar Bobb.

"Results can be similar. The point is we don't have the players. All four central defenders are injured. Rodri, the best player, is not there. De Bruyne away from his best. Doku injured, Jack injured. In one game we can do it but to be consistent we cannot. The second half can use Manu, Nathan and Ruben," post-match press conference

"Last moments to change the game we can use Doku. Don't misunderstand me, it looks like I'm complaining about the players we played but we played really good. But to play previous seasons we had the squad. Now we don't have it. We have to survive with that. We have to live with that," he said.

Guardiola, whoever, believes the return of several of his first teamers, boosted by a break in domestic action during the international break, will herald a change in fortunes for his side.

“I will reflect in these ten days, clear our heads, players come back fit, this is the target. When the players come back, I'd like to play the level of the first half. Today was a really good first half. 70 minutes was really good. I know how we are playing. I won't convince you. The level we're playing is really good in certain moments but we are not able to continue for a long time.

"I'm sure when the players come back, they can make some individual qualities on the team and we'll be back. We lost two games in the Premier League. Of course, we have to change and get back to winning.

"When the players come back I have no doubts we'll be back to the best. This is my challenge, I love a challenge. I won't step back, more than ever I want to do it. We will try again. We try to analyse how we perform - four in a row. Okay. The question is how we are playing," said Guardiola.

After the international break, City will next host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League before facing Dutch side Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League.