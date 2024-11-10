Border Guards Repel Russian Assault, Destroy Tank, IFV In Siversk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards repelled an enemy assault in the Siversk axis and destroyed a T-90M main battle tank and an infantry fighting vehicle.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Joint work of the GALA drones company of the Revenge Offensive Brigade and the 10th Edelweiss Separate Highland Assault Brigade to repel the enemy assault," the border guards wrote in a caption to the of the engagement, adding that it illustrates how aerial reconnaissance units locate enemy manpower clusters and their routes, successfully eliminating targets.

Photo: SBGSU