Ukrainian Boxer Uzelkov Dies

Viacheslav Uzelkov, a Ukrainian professional boxer and medalist of the world and European boxing championships, has passed away.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation announced this on its official page, Ukrinform reports.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Ukrainian boxing has suffered a heavy loss - Viacheslav Uzelkov has passed away. His name will remain in the history of sports forever, and his example of strength, resilience and dedication to his work will inspire future generations," the post reads.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation expressed its sincere condolences to the boxer's loved ones.

Uzelkov was born in Vinnytsia on April 8, 1979. He was a medalist of the world and European championships among amateurs. After retiring from boxing, he became a TV presenter.