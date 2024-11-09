U.S.-Led Coalition Conducted Three Airstrikes On Yemeni Capital: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Nov 10 (NNN-SABA) – U.S.-British coalition warplanes conducted three on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa, last night, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes targeted military sites in the al-Nahdayn and al-Hafa areas, in southern and south-eastern Sanaa, according to the TV channel, which provided no further details.

Residents reported that, the explosions shook windows and rocked the entire city. They noted that the targeted sites, located on hills, contain weapons stores.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and several other northern Yemeni cities, rarely disclose their casualties or losses.

The coalition has yet to comment on the strikes.

Since Nov last year, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted“Israeli-linked” shipping, in the Red Sea, to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In response, the U.S.-led navy coalition, stationed in the Red Sea, has been conducting regular air raids and strikes against Houthi targets since Jan, this year, in a bid to deter the group from disrupting the international shipping lanes.– NNN-SABA