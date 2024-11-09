عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Ganesh Passes Away At 80 All You Need To Know About Veteran Tamil Actor

Delhi Ganesh Passes Away At 80 All You Need To Know About Veteran Tamil Actor


11/9/2024 9:00:31 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh has passed away after suffering with health issues due to old age. He was 80.

As per Tamil Samayam report, he passed away at 11.30 pm last night. According to reports, the last rites will be held today.

MENAFN09112024007365015876ID1108868697


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search