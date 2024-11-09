Delhi Ganesh Passes Away At 80 All You Need To Know About Veteran Tamil Actor
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh has passed away after suffering with health issues due to old age. He was 80.
As per Tamil Samayam report, he passed away at 11.30 pm last night. According to reports, the last rites will be held today.
