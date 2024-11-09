Trump's Triumph And The 'Message' It Holds For US And Beyond

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Photo credits: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images via New Yorker

By Haider Abbas

The Donald John has been elected as the 47th President of the US, in the most eagerly awaited results. He has drubbed Democrat Kamala Harris. His triumph has stomped his commitment against the 'corrupt establishment' which he had 'called for' as the last chance to defeat. The 'establishment' is of course, the Central Investigation Agency (CIA), US secret-services, US military industrial complex, Pentagon command and media. The vote has been cast. The countdown is now set to begin. But, how the things would unfold, make me reflect to an article I did write in November 2020 in CounterView , as to how Trump wanted to cleanse the 'establishment' but could not and the darling of 'establishment', the outgoing Joseph Biden, self professed Zionist and the biggest war monger ever, won over to run havoc on the whole world, especially in the Middle East and Ukraine , in the last four years.



ADVERTISEMENT

I feel tempted to quote from my previous copy. Trump had to relinquish the power then but“it was on November 10, 2020, when he had 'fired defense-secretary Mark Esper shortly after as he (Esper) had sent a classified-memo to the White House on Afghanistan, in which he had expressed 'concern' towards the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Esper was toeing Biden's line, as against Trump, who had announced that US troop s(w)hould return by Christmas. It won't be a surprise if Trump next in the 'fireline' would be the CIA director, the FBI chief, and the Pentagon command. The tussle throws 'wide-open' the US establishment into deep clash with Trump.”



ADVERTISEMENT

This clash which could not begin then, is set to make a new kickstart.



It would also be interesting to know that then in the wake of China and Pakistan gearing-up tensions with India, India and US had signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). The signatory from the US side, ironically, was Mark Esper.



Read Also Rahul Writes To Trump, Congratulates Him On His Victory In US Presidential Election Trump Is Back

This tussle which got delayed by four years is now set to be open!

The insult Trump had swallowed then as 'immediately after Esper was fired, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had made clear his dedication to the 'constitution' and not to any dictator, tyrant, king or a queen. Milley has not endorsed Trump's plan to fully withdraw from Afghanistan. He wanted a 'conditions-based' withdrawal-his condition being 'unless peace prevails'. Indeed, Milley was singing to the tune of Biden' but the US despite all that had to withdraw from Afghanistan.



Thereafter, came the tenure of Biden which only brought new wars to Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Iran through US devoted and blatant support to Israel and likewise to Ukraine too. Unbridled US military and money, worth billions and billions of US dollars, have been funneled to Ukraine and Israel during Biden's tenure. Trump was never to forget about how he was forced to abdicate the power then, and had not had then tweeted to take to streets, despite the fact that Trump supporters had come unmasked to vote, even after Corona crisis, while Biden supporters had voted from home, or else US streets were to have been littered by riots on the lines when George Floyd episode had taken place. Trump's polity then as well as now is that he was not to start any new war and also bring forces back to the US.



Now it is 2024.

From all the seven swing states, Arabs, Muslims and Indians voted in absolute large numbers to give an unassailable victory to Trump, solely on the issue to shut down the wars. Even the Simpson's cartoon, a tool of predictive programming of US establishment, in which it was shown Kamala Harris with the same dress and necklace to don as President (in the year 2000) did not help, and eventually the 'establishment' is now to 'eat the humble pie', its blue-eyed protégé Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, was the first to call-up Trump and thereby, to also seek Trump's support for Israel.

Trump will never forget as to how Netanyahu, had not waited for a second to congratulate Biden, back in 2020, which had triggered Trump to f**k him for his disloyalty, had reported Axios in 2021. Therefore, why would Trump turn a blind eye to Netanyahu now, more particularly, when 76% US Jews, according to Times of Israel , have voted for Harris!

On the contrary, it is also now a daylight fact, that the Lebanese billionaire Massad Boulos, whose son, has married Trump's youngest daughter, in 2022, is the key figure to align all the Arab-Americans to come to the rescue of Trump.

Trump is set to take his oath on January 20, 2025, the 'inauguration day', but the lines to be followed have been clearly laid down. The heat to surmount the 'establishment' has begun as an inquiry is already underway to nail the faces-behind, which were involved in his July 14 murderous assault. He is now very likely to declassify the files pertaining the killing of JFK Kennedy (1963), by setting up a new Presidential commission, and who knows an Israeli or a CIA hand may tumble out of the closet? A huge political storm is now set to hit US polity.

Moreover, Elon Musk, the owner of X, previously twitter, had been by the side of Trump throughout. He has conveyed that soon, the 'client-list and data' of the sex-scandal of Jeffery Epstein (2019), which had been swept under the carpet, is to be made public. Another scandal which is to rock the US political atmosphere even more is that of the rapper Sean Diddy, currently in jail, accused of

kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities . His list of clients is also to be set-out, thus, a fire is what all to beset in the US.



A new wave is now supposedly to hold sway in the US. Will Trump be able to achieve it? Or to which extent? Is he going to end up with the fate of JFK?

Time will tell. Yet, it is clear that never has a President taken the 'establishment' by the horns.



Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The writer is a former UP State Information Commissioner and writes on international issues.