Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace To Ethan Allen Rd In Jericho


11/9/2024 4:00:33 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is closed due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



Warm regards,

Rebecca Stark

Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - (802)878-7111

Fax - (802)878-3173

