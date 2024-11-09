Young Falconers Start To Enter Competition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Young falconers on Saturday started to take their turn at the 6th Ras Laffan Falcons Championship, organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society and sponsored by Ras Laffan Community Outreach Programme and the supporting companies. It resumed its competitions on Friday morning and will continue until November 13.

The organising committee has dedicated two categories for the youngsters: the first for the young falconer aged 6 to 10 years old and the other category for the aspiring falconer aged 6- 15 years old. This is part of the committee's keenness to keep falconry traditions alive for the upcoming generations. Accordingly, the first five winners will be given encouraging financial awards in each category.

Meanwhile, Al Tala'a (release of falcons to hunt) competitions continued, with seven winners added to the qualifiers for the finals.

