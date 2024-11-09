China's Li Quanhai Re-Elected As World Sailing President

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Nov 9 (IANS) Li Quanhai was re-elected as president of World Sailing for a new four-year term at the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, continuing as the only Chinese president of an Olympic International Sports Federation.

"Re-election is not only an honour but also a heavy responsibility. Over the past few years, we have witnessed the vigorous growth and widespread popularity of sailing around the globe," said Li after the election.

"From the passionate Olympic arenas to the tranquil coastal towns, sailing, with its unique charm, connects people from different countries and cultures, conveying the spirit of peace, friendship, and cooperation.

"Facing a future full of challenges and opportunities, the development of sailing requires continuous innovation to enhance the professionalism and appeal of the events, attract more young people's participation, and make sailing a bridge to the future," Li added.

Li received 55 votes, Rodion Luka (UKR) received two votes and Philippe Rogge (BEL) received 29 votes in the first and only round of voting. Ozlem Akdurak (TUR), Daniel Belcher (AUS), Tomasz Chamera (POL), Beatriz Gonzalez Luna (MEX), Line Markert (DEN), Josep Pla Maronda (AND) and Cory Sertl (USA) were elected as Vice Presidents and will join the World Sailing Board.

Li emphasised that World Sailing will prioritise environmental protection efforts to safeguard oceans and promote the sustainable and healthy growth of the sport. reports Xinhua. "World Sailing will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the International Olympic Committee and its member associations to promote balanced global development of sailing," Li stated.

Founded in Paris in 1907, World Sailing is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the global governing body for sailing, with 137 member national associations. The organisation holds leadership elections every four years, and Li first assumed the presidency in November 2020.

The 2024 World Sailing Annual Conference wrapped up with the last Council meeting and General Assembly under the previous Board where the final phase of Governance reform proposals was passed by Council.

Unanimously approved, the new Governance structure will come into effect immediately and will introduce a streamlined process for decision-making, along with more focused committees, a new Code of Ethics and a more efficient disciplinary procedure. The changes will enable the federation to be more efficient and increase transparency in line with the requirements of a modern global sporting body.