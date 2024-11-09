Putin fires globe`s most robust nuclear-powered icebreaker

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir approved the launch of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker, *Chukotka*, on Wednesday. The vessel is part of Russia's expanding fleet designed to enhance navigation along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the Arctic. The icebreaker was launched at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, with Putin giving the command via conference, saying, “I authorize the launch!” following which the ship was officially set afloat.



*Chukotka* is the fifth ship (fourth in a series) of Russia's Project 22220, which features the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers. The ship is named after the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The Baltic Shipyard has previously produced other icebreakers, such as the *Sibir*, *Ural*, and the lead ship *Arktika*, and is currently working on additional vessels, including the *Yakutia*, *Leningrad*, and *Stalingrad*.



During the launch, Putin emphasized that the development of these advanced vessels showcases Russia's industrial, scientific, and technological potential. He also stressed the importance of advancing the domestic economy through the use of homegrown technologies and cutting-edge scientific solutions.



