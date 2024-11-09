(MENAFN) Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has responded to Donald Trump’s pledge to end international conflicts if re-elected, stressing that such promises must be followed by tangible actions. Trump, who claimed in a recent speech that his first term saw no wars apart from the defeat of ISIS, reassured supporters that he would not initiate any wars but instead work to bring conflicts to an end. Zakharova pointed out that Trump's second term will be judged by his actions rather than his rhetoric, suggesting that his promise to focus on ending foreign wars reflects the need for the US to address its own internal issues.





Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, commented on Trump’s potential approach to US involvement in Ukraine, acknowledging that Trump’s reluctance to fund foreign conflicts might result in less financial support for Ukraine. However, Medvedev also suggested that the US political system would likely prevent Trump from completely halting support for Ukraine. Trump has previously stated he could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict quickly but did not provide specifics on how he would achieve this.



