Under Royal Directives... RJAF Aircraft Sent To Evacuate Injured Citizen From Saudi Arabia

Amman, November 9 (Petra) - Under Royal Directives, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) dispatched a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) plane, provided with a specialized medical crew, on Friday evening to evacuate a Jordanian citizen, who was in a traffic accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.In a statement Saturday, trauma and accident surgery specialist said the citizen's condition will be monitored by a specialized team at Al Hussein Medical City, to receive the necessary treatment, indicating that the injured person's condition is "stable."For their part, the casualty's family expressed their utmost thanks and appreciation to His Majesty for this humanitarian move, valuing the JAF "remarkable" efforts.