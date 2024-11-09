‘Freedom At Midnight’ Trailer Gives A Peek Into What Went Behind Final Moments Of India’S Independence

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series, 'Freedom at Midnight' was unveiled on Saturday, and it promises a solid period drama unravelling what went down in the final moments of India's independence.

The trailer opens with Clement Attlee, the then Prime of the UK declaring the independence of India. It then shows its key characters, the founding fathers of the nation including Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the Former Governor-General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The trailer then nose dives into full-blown chaos as Jinnah demands the creation of a separate state of Pakistan. On the other side of the world, British officials grapple with the task of granting independence to India, and drawing a line between India and Pakistan, which continue to scar generations of the neighbouring nations.

The series stars Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, KC Shankar as V.P. Menon, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Lady Edwina Mountbatten, Alistair Finlay as Archibald Wavell, Andrew Cullum as Clement Attlee, Richard Teverson as Cyril Radcliffe in pivotal roles.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, Freedom at Midnight boasts a stellar team behind the scenes. Nikkhil Advani spearheads this project as the showrunner and director, while the story is penned by a talented team, including Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

The series is based on the eponymous book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre.

'Freedom at Midnight' is set to stream from November 15 on Sony LIV.