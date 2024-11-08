MANAMAURI, The High-Quality Energy Drink Brand, Joins Eastbridge Global Investments For Major International Expansion

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) MANAMAURI, the High-Quality Drink Brand, Joins EastBridge Global Investments for Major International Expansion The will Manamauri's global expansion with new production facilities, extended product lines, and a continued commitment to supporting emerging sports.



MANAMAURI, the energy drink brand known for its commitment to high quality and smart pricing, has officially finalized an acquisition agreement with a subsidiary of EastBridge Global Investments. This strategic partnership empowers MANAMAURI to scale globally, remaining true to its founding values of exceptional product standards, accessibility, and support for emerging sports talent.





"MANAMAURI was established with a clear mission: to deliver premium energy products with an intelligent pricing model, making quality accessible without compromising our values," shared a spokesperson for MANAMAURI. "We've managed to grow steadily while maintaining lean operations, focusing on efficient structures that keep unnecessary costs low. The success we've achieved in just a few years has inspired us to embrace a larger, global vision."

The transition of ownership has been completed, with the support of the original shareholders, who remain available to provide assistance to the new management as needed. This ensures a seamless continuation of MANAMAURI's operations and strategic direction. To drive this expansion, EastBridge has ambitious plans to establish three new production facilities in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. These new facilities will boost MANAMAURI's production capacity while fostering community development and employment opportunities in regions with high growth potential, such as Africa. MANAMAURI has long invested in visibility across various sports, strengthening its presence beyond just motorsports.

In addition to a GT3 endurance racing team that won last year's Middle East Endurance Championship (where the majority of ownership remains with South American stakeholders), MANAMAURI has steadily expanded its involvement to include football, mountaineering, volleyball, and motocross. By supporting skilled athletes in underrepresented or emerging sports, the brand remains committed to elevating sports that often receive limited sponsorship and recognition.

As part of its growth strategy, MANAMAURI will soon launch a new product line that continues its dedication to natural and sustainable choices, aligned with EastBridge's commitment to responsible business practices. The upcoming products include:



Vitamin Water: delivering a quick, healthy recharge using only the finest natural ingredients.

Pre-workout Drink: formulated to support peak performance with a blend of natural and essential nutrients.

Mineral Supplements: focused on hydration and recovery, derived from premium, natural mineral sources. High-Quality Fruit Juices: crafted with 100% natural ingredients, free from artificial additives or preservatives, providing a pure, energizing experience that embodies MANAMAURI's core values.

About MANAMAURI

Founded with a vision to bring high-quality energy products to market at a fair, accessible price, MANAMAURI has gained significant traction for its innovative, efficient approach to product quality and pricing. With EastBridge Global Investments on board, MANAMAURI is ready to expand internationally while staying true to its roots and dedication to supporting emerging athletic talent.

About EastBridge Global Investments

EastBridge Global Investments focuses on supporting the sustainable growth of emerging brands across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. By providing targeted resources and industry connections, EastBridge empowers brands like MANAMAURI to reach new heights while upholding their founding principles.

