Deputising For King, Crown Prince Delivers Jordan's Address At COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, HRH Hussein participated on Tuesday in the UN Climate Change (COP29) hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku.

Crown Prince Hussein delivered Jordan's address at COP29, which is held with the participation of heads of state from around the world, as well as heads of delegation and representatives of international and economic organisations.

The Crown Prince thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the people and of Azerbaijan for hosting this important summit, according to a Royal Court statement.

“We have gathered here under the banner of solidarity: The family of nations joining as one to protect the planet we share,” he said, adding,“We all know that without common action, we are destined to fall short.”

“Yet, we meet at a moment when faith in our ability to stand together is broken. When global norms, including the UN Charter and the Geneva Conventions, are being flouted with impunity. When trust in the international community to stand up for its own values has collapsed. When humanitarian violations are broadcast daily, for the whole world to see, yet continue to be ignored and dismissed without consequence.”

Crown Prince Hussein urged joint global efforts and solidarity to save lives, saying,“Saving our planet must start from the premise that all lives are worth saving. The solidarity we need depends on embracing that truth.”

“Yet, over the past 13 months, the world has stood by as thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza-the majority women and children. How can we work together for our shared future, when some are deemed unworthy of one?”

He explained that ongoing violence in the region undermines peace and security beyond its borders.“In the end, this will benefit no one.”

While the Middle East is already exposed to the harsh realities of climate change, including heat, drought, loss of biodiversity, the Crown Prince explained that the war is“compounding environmental challenges, for Gaza and beyond.”

Citing a recent United Nations Environment Programme study on the contamination of land, water, and air in Gaza as a result of the destruction of sewage and waste management systems, Crown Prince Hussein said,“Entire communities are now graveyards of debris.”

Another study found that rebuilding Gaza will result in total emissions higher than the annual emissions of more than 135 countries, he said.

“An inclusive, just approach to the climate challenge requires that we address the links between climate, peace, and security,” the Crown Prince said.

The Crown Prince explained that global refugee communities and their hosts are some of the most vulnerable to climate change, referring in this regard to the global Climate-Refugee Nexus Initiative His Majesty launched during COP27.“Fifty-eight countries have signed on to date-and we invite others to join.”

“One in every three people living in Jordan is a refugee, and our infrastructure is feeling the strain. We face rising demand on stressed resources and services, including water, health, and education. And while we in Jordan have made significant strides in clean energy, water conservation, and climate-smart agriculture, these efforts are not enough.”

“We need to rally communities around climate action and secure a better future for our youth and generations to come.”

He added that the Kingdom is implementing climate policies while grappling with the impacts of conflict,“yet we cannot solve these twinned crises alone.”

As the Summit works toward a New Collective Quantified Goal, Crown Prince Hussein underlined the need to“prioritize refugee-hosting countries, especially those in climate hotspots, and ensure that global climate financing mechanisms uphold accountability and transparency for all.”

“Just as urgently, we must rebuild trust in the international community itself, and acknowledge past failures. Our inability to collectively do what is right is turning us into passive observers... fully aware, yet unwilling to act.”

Quoting His Majesty King Abdullah as saying“no one is a bystander in the fight for life on Earth, the Crown Prince said,“That means fighting against climate change, fighting for peace, and fighting to alleviate human suffering together.”

“Because every life is worth fighting for.”

The Jordanian delegation to COP29 included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh, Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Nahar.