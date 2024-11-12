CSS Allocates $603 Thousand For Three Experts Each One Charges $4,500 Per Patient

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Social Security Fund (CSS) is processing a transfer of funds for $603 thousand to pay for the services of three experts who are acting in the judicial process derived from the claim for compensation against the entity for the case of mass poisoning with diethylene glycol. This process is in the Third Chamber of Administrative Litigation of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ). The psychiatrist sees 85 patients and charges $4,500 for each one, which amounts to $382,500. The public accountant sees the case of 25 patients and charges $4,500 for each one, for which he will receive $112,500. Something similar happens with the psychologist, who analyzes 24 patients and, for each one, will receive $4,500, for a total of $108 thousand.

