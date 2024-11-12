King Meets Arab Leaders, Heads Of Delegations Participating In Arab, Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Monday held meetings in Riyadh with Arab leaders and heads of delegations participating in the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit.

His Majesty met with Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions at the meetings covered the need to step up Arab and international efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as ensure regional de-escalation.

The King warned of the continued catastrophic situation in Gaza, calling for boosting the humanitarian response and ensuring that relief and medical aid is delivered without delay or hindrance, the statement added.

His Majesty also noted the dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures in the West Bank, and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Discussions at the meetings highlighted full support for the Palestinians in fulfilling their legitimate rights, and the need to create a political horizon to achieve just, comprehensive, and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution, according to the statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.